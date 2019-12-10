Services
Sylvia Nillo Obituary
Sylvia Nillo

Sylvia Jane Nillo, age 52, passed away at her home in Tolleson, surrounded by her family on December 3, 2019. She was a March baby, born on March 21, 1967 to Rachel Herrera and Juan Herrera. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Jimmy Nillo; her children, Justin, Daniel, Johnny (Pete), Kristina (Tina) and Stephanie (Nett); and her 15 beautiful grandbabies. Sylvia was born in Los Angeles, CA then moved to Phoenix, AZ at a young age. She later established her life as a young adult to then meet her loving husband and create her beautiful family. Her passion was her family, helping others, reading her bible at all times and creating the best out of every moment with everything she had. She was so very proud of her children and grandchildren. She devoted herself to her family, her compassionate and loving nature was one that we will never forget. Even on lower-energy days, she was able to muster her favorite words, "I love you". She is being laid to rest at Abel Funeral Services on December 12, 2019 and will be forever missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
