Sylvia Ramona Rosales



Tempe - Sylvia Ramona Rosales, 69 passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 in Tempe Az. Sylvia was born in Tempe, Az. on February 14,1951. Proceeded in death by her parents, Dolores and Tony Rosales, and her daughter Debbie M. Lujan. Sylvia was a very hard worker. She worked at Kelwood, Avnet and a food server for Mesa Public Schools. Sylvia was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She also loved music, to dance and to cook. She was famous for her "refried beans". She is survived by her two daughters Donna (Angel) and Doreen (Ruben) and step-son Michael, five grand children and 7 great grand children. She has two sisters Janet and Virgini. A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale AZ. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, Service at 11:00 am and burial at 12 pm.









