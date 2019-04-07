Sylvia Theresa Arredondo Ramirez



Phoenix - Sylvia Theresa Arredondo Ramirez passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on November 20, 1942. She lived in Texas her entire life but recently relocated to Phoenix, Arizona from Groves, Texas to be near family. Sylvia was a beloved teacher who taught for many years in the Port Arthur Independent School District as well as the Port Neches Groves Independent School District. Over the years, she enjoyed keeping up with her students and fellow teachers always anxious to hear news of their accomplishments. She also worked in hospitals in the Port Arthur/Groves area and made many friends with both patients and co-workers. All who knew her will miss her kindness and unmatched wit. She is preceded in death by her husband Alejandro (Alex) Valdez Ramirez and her brother Casey Arredondo. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Sara (Sassy) Ramirez Abdo and husband Joseph as well as her brother James Hudson. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Christopher, Jeremy, Jonathan, and Jewel Abdo who will remember her as "the Best Granny on Earth." She will be forever missed. A memorial will be held to honor Sylvia's life at a later date in her home state of Texas. Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019