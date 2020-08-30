1/
Talmadge Lee Nolen
{ "" }
Talmadge Lee Nolen

Phoenix - Talmadge Nolen, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Phoenix on August 19, 2020.

He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. Talmadge had a generous smile, a quick wit, and a warm, engaging personality. He worked for many years in the security field and was always willing to offer help to those in need. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing with his dogs, traveling, playing pool and singing karaoke.

Talmadge was born and raised in Minnesota and had been a resident in Phoenix since 2002.

A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for a future date in Minneapolis.






Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
