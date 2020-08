Or Copy this URL to Share

Tamara Lynn Birch



Tamara Lynn Birch 8/6/1979-7/23/2020. Devoted Mother, Cherished Daughter & Dedicated Sister. Tamara is survived by her son Treshon, her parents and 3 siblings. She was a paradigm to all and will be greatly missed. Love you Tam. Donations in her honor can be made to the Tucson Boys and Girls Club.









