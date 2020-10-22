Tamsyn L. Haydon



Prospect, KY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tamsyn Lou Haydon one day shy of her 76th birthday. Surrounded by her family, she slipped the surly bonds of earth and joined her many loved ones previously departed. "Tammy" as she was known, was born October 13th, 1944, in Commercial Point, Ohio to Bellew Haydon and Charlotte M. (Dennis) Haydon. She attended Scioto Township High School alongside her younger sister, Linda (Haydon) Miller, where she excelled in academics and peer leadership. She was a member of the Art Club and National Honor Society, while also serving as her Class President. In 1962 she moved to Athens, Ohio where she attended Ohio University. She was soon welcomed into the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, an organization in which she would remain active for many decades. She also spent a summer abroad studying the finest works of art in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, et. al. She graduated with honors in 1966, earning a bachelor's degree from the College of Fine Arts. She also met her future husband at OU, William "Bill" C. Barnett, and they were married in June 1968. The couple moved shortly after marriage to Rhode Island, where they had their first son, Bradley H. Barnett, born in 1970 in Providence. Soon after, the family moved to Marshall, MI, where they had their second son, David W. Barnett in 1974. In 1980, the family moved west to Scottsdale, AZ, where Bill would be one of the first executives at a small hotel company called DoubleTree. During the next 40 years, Tammy would volunteer at the elementary school teaching kids the difference between Manet and Monet, be the "Team Mom" for hundreds of youth sports games, and pleaded with her sons an incalculable number of times to, "go outside and do something productive". Despite not having a career as an artist, she did find an outlet in which she could exercise her skills. Both of her sons were encouraged by their teachers to pursue a path in the arts based on the work they turned in, despite having no artistic ability whatsoever. She was also an active and founding member of the North Scottsdale United Methodist Church. Her home was always abuzz, as she loved entertaining friends and family and having all the kids over to play. She loved her Jeopardy (nobody can recall her missing a question), her adopted college football team, The Ohio State Buckeyes, spending time with her beloved dogs, and watching the Chicago Cubs baseball team play their hearts out. Throughout her life she was always the foundation of the family, listening to those in need, knowing when to be tender and when to be firm. She is remembered as loving, compassionate, with a dry wit and a lilting laugh. Her quick wit would often be displayed every Fall when the "Rivalry" football game between the Buckeyes and her sons' favorite "team up north" would play in November. Often the Buckeyes would prevail, and Tammy would send a note dripping with sarcasm to her sons apologizing for how badly the Buckeyes had beaten Michigan. She loved reading, scrapbooking, and traveling the world with her friends. While traveling, she always dressed to impress in an elegant and stylish manner. Even when she was away, her thoughts were of her family, always sending her sons, daughter -in-laws and her grandchildren postcards, gifts, and Christmas ornaments from her most recent destination. Later in life Tammy would dedicate her time volunteering at the Scottsdale Public Library, White Dove Thrift Shoppe, and the Scottsdale Hospital lending a smile and sharing a quick conversation to those she encountered. She loved to laugh and enjoyed sharing a well-crafted witticism with her friends and family. In the end, she left this world peacefully and was reunited with those who had gone before, including her beloved dog Peeve. She was preceded in death by her parents and Bill Barnett. She is survived by her children Brad (Shannon) and David (Tammy), three grandchildren, Parker, Ella, and Bellew, sister Linda Miller, as well as many nieces, nephews and so many beloved friends. So, it is in her honor that we show compassion, a sense of humor...and for heaven's sake do not put your elbows on the table when eating a family meal! Due to current Covid19 restrictions, in lieu of a funeral service, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Friends LTD PO Box 21393, Mesa, AZ 85277 and White Dove Thrift Shoppe at 8461 E. McDonald Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85250. A Celebration of Life in Tammy's honor will be scheduled at a later date in Scottsdale, AZ where she will be laid to rest at the Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery. #GoBucks









