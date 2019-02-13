|
|
Tanya Gulchak
Phoenix - Tanya Gulchak, 46, passed away February 10th, 2019. Survived by her husband, Daniel, daughters, Kalena and Annika; parents, John and Patricia Zubatiuk; brother Jonathan, in-laws Don and Brenda Gulchak; sister-in-law Lorissa and Jarrett Dong, Breanne and James. Visitation, Friday February 15th 2019 from 5-6 pm. with services starting at 6 pm at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw 710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw .com for condolences, tributes and guest book.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 13, 2019