A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Tanya Gulchak
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Tanya Gulchak

Tanya Gulchak Obituary
Tanya Gulchak

Phoenix - Tanya Gulchak, 46, passed away February 10th, 2019. Survived by her husband, Daniel, daughters, Kalena and Annika; parents, John and Patricia Zubatiuk; brother Jonathan, in-laws Don and Brenda Gulchak; sister-in-law Lorissa and Jarrett Dong, Breanne and James. Visitation, Friday February 15th 2019 from 5-6 pm. with services starting at 6 pm at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw 710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw .com for condolences, tributes and guest book.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 13, 2019
