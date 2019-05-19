Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Tanya (Hill) Halford Obituary
Tanya (Hill) Halford

Phoenix - Tanya (Hill) Halford, 67, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on May 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Sonia Hill, her brothers, Bobby (Kathy) Hill, Darren (Erin) Hill, and many nieces and nephews. Tanya was preceded in death by her grandmother, Fannie Kravitz, her father, Robert E. Hill, and her sister, Tara C. Franklin.

Tanya was loving and caring. She was always willing to help others as many would attest. Her love for life and people will be missed. Tanya had a "big" personality; her presence inspired laughter and happiness in others. Tanya's compassion led her to volunteer for many causes. She deeply

loved her family and friends and her family and friends deeply loved her. "She lived and laughed - and loved and left".

Visitation from 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. with Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
