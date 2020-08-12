Ted Allen III



May 31, 1952 - August 6, 2020



Ted Allen passed away unexpectedly on August 6th, 2020. He was born in Minneapolis Minnesota and spent his childhood growing up in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Arcadia High School where he excelled in all sports and made many life long friends. After graduating with a degree in petroleum engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, where he also played football, he began his career in the oil and gas business. His job took him to places all over Oklahoma, Texas, and Saudi Arabia, but he always considered Arizona home where he would frequently return to visit family and friends. Ted was a large man with an even bigger heart, a heart of gold. He had an infectious laugh, positive attitude, and always wore a smile. If there was a party, Ted would find it. The family always looked forward to getting together to hear his fascinating stories about his travels. Ted is reunited in death with his father Ted Jr. and is survived by his loving son Teddy, mother Marlilyn, sisters Sarah (George) and Judy (Ellis), brother Jeff (Debbie), and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. Rest in peace Ted, you will be greatly missed.









