Ted Hulett
- - Beloved husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa, Ted Hulett, left this mortal plane of existence to be with his Heavenly Father on July 17, 2019 at his home. He was born in Rantoul, IL on September 11, 1927. While in high school he was active in football and track. He was honored for over 35 years in scouting and many years of service at the Mesa Braille Library. He was involved in the United Methodist Churches in Rantoul and Champaign, IL and Velda Rose United Methodists Church in Mesa, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.I. and Agatha Hulett, and brother, Harold. He is survived by wife, Imogene, and daughters, Kathi (Bradley) and Patricia Hulett; also brothers, Roger (Beverly) and John (Doris), 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Honoring Ted's wishes there will be not be a memorial service, but those wishing to make a memorial gift may give to the . He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and those he touched throughout his lengthy life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019