Ted K. Gomez
- - Ted K Gomez passed away on November 26th, 2018. He was born April 1st 1936 to Gustavo and Conception Gomez in Patagonia AZ. He is preceded in death by his brothers Leonel and Gustavo, sisters Rosie and Nora, and children Daniel and Javier.
At 17 he joined the Army during the Korean War. He returned home and soon after opened his first barber shop, and would then go on to owning six more shops during his lifetime.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 47 years Maria, children Luis, Armando, Gustavo, Danny G, Sonia M, Ted Jr and Roberto, along with many grandchildren. We love and miss you very much.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019