Ted William Hanson
Ted William Hanson passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's. Ted had just turned 74 on August 8th and his wife Sandy was there with him until the very end. His family and friend base was limitless and their support and love was in abundance during his illness.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandy, his beautiful daughters Heidi Hanson and Laura Hanson Anderson (Justin). Brothers Larry, Torn (Lisa)., Stepsons Jeff Lewallen (Lindi), John Lewallen (Celeste) and Bryan Lewallen (Christine) as well as all their children Charlie Waters (Tom), Dallas Lewallen, Kacie McCarthy (Lawrence), Brooke, Hayden, and Brogan Lewallen.
Ted was a long-time resident of Mesa where he attended Alma School Elementary and later graduated from Mesa High School in 1964. He was only 16-years-old when he passed his pilot's license test at Falcon Field and started working for his father's crop dusting business. Ted attended Arizona State University and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education in 1970. After college he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Officers Training School in San Antonio, TX. He served until his early honorable discharge in 1973. In 2008 Ted met his wife Sandy. They did not know it, but they were actually in the same Mesa High School graduating class of 1964. It was instant chemistry and they married December 11, 2009 and shared a blended family. In 2.012 they bought their forever home in San Tan Valley, AZ.
Ted enjoyed fishing, cookies, chips and salsa and spending time with loved ones, He'll be remembered for his love of airplanes and restoring classic cars. His generous, kind nature ensured the friendships he had with friends that date back to his high school days and attributed to the nickname "Sweets" by his wife. He loved his family and was proud of his daughters.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Patsy Hanson and sister-in-law Pam Hanson Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held later in the Fall. Details to follow. Contributions can be made in Ted's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Arizona Humane Society.