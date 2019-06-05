Services
Teddie Ben Rexall

Teddie Ben Rexall Obituary
Teddie Ben Rexall

Phoenix - Teddie Ben Rexall, 69, passed away at home with his family by his side May 22, 2019, after a 5-year battle with colon cancer.

Ted was married to Shirley Anne for 47 years before her passing January 18, 2018. They are together again forever with Jesus in Heaven.

Ted and Shirley are survived by their daughter Cynthia (Mitch); son Spencer (Mary); grandchildren Nathan, Autumn, Tiffany, Heather; and great-grandchildren Hailey, Camille, Eziah and Eli.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00pm Thursday June 6, 2019 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. Funeral service will be at 10:00am Friday, June 7, 2019 at Hansen, followed by burial at 11:30am at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale 85301. Please visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019
