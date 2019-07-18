|
|
Teddy G. Butler
Gold Canyon - 83, passed away from this Earth on July 10, 2019 with family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Edith Butler, his only sibling, Billy Butler, and his precious great grandson, Jayden Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vondell Phillips Butler; his daughter, Linda Hemphill; and two sons, Greg Butler and Mark Butler (Lisa); grandchildren, Wendy Butler-Sanchez (David),. Ryan Butler, Rene Hemphill, James Hemphill, and Brianna Butler; great grandchildren, Kylee and Nate Sanchez, Blake and Cody Butler, Leon Magness, Shane Hemphill, Jocelyn Gillis; and many nephews and nieces.
After a brief stint at ASU, Teddy began his career with Arizona Public Service in 1957 in Globe, Arizona as a Residential Sales Representative and he worked his way up the ranks to Manager of the Mountain District, responsible for San Carlos, Globe, Miami, Superior, Kearney, Hayden, Winkelman, and San Manuel, and retired from that position in 1990.
During his 35+ years with APS he was very active in civic and community affairs including Globe Chamber of Commerce, Greater Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce, Globe Library Board, Globe Lions, Globe Rotary, Copper Dust Stampede Rodeo Parade, Globe Volunteer Fire Department, Private Industry Council, Globe-Miami Jaycees, Globe Community Center and St. John's Episcopal Church.
He was honored as Globes Citizen of the Year in 1964, selected to appear in the 1967 edition of "Outstanding Civic Leaders of America" and was the proud recipient of the Golden Service Award in 1987. However, he has always said that his greatest reward in life was his family.
A Celebration of Life and Reception will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207.
Donations may be made in his memory to the or to .
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 18, 2019