Teddy Warner
Scottsdale - Ted Warner passed away on July 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Findlay, Ohio on January 3, 1932, son of Freeman Dininger and Marjorie Fleming Warner. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1943, when Ted's mother was diagnosed with tuberculosis. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force in South Dakota and Missouri during the Korean Conflict and thereafter from 1951-1954. He married Carolyn Jean Smith, June 12, 1958 and they had two children Wendy and Randy. Following military service, Ted received his Associate of Arts Degree from Phoenix College in 1955 and then his Bachelor of Science Degree, with distinction, at Arizona State University in 1956. He entered law school graduating with his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona in 1959. He was Managing Editor of the Arizona Law Review and was admitted to the State Bar of Arizona in 1959, the Federal District Court of Arizona and the Supreme Court of the United States Court in 1971. He founded the Warner Angle Hallam Jackson and Formanek Law Firm in 1962 in Phoenix and was Senior Partner until his retirement five years ago. He was a litigator in his early career and later specialized in corporate and real estate law over his lengthy professional legal career at the firm. Ted was heavily engaged in the profession, state and community. He was a transformational leader in pro bono legal services in Arizona. He lectured in legal economics and pro bono legal services to poor programs. Ted was active in the American Bar Association, serving on many committees. He was a member of the House of Delegates for 14 years (1981-1995). He was a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and was Arizona State Chairman from 1992-1997. He was a member of the National Conference of Bar Presidents and on the Executive Council from 1994-1997. He served as Chairman for the Arizona Committee for the Preservation of Legal Services for the Poor in 1995. He was Chairman of the Maricopa County Bar Association in 1981. He served as Chairman of the Arizona Supreme Court Committee of Character and Fitness in 1989. He was also active in the Arizona State Law Society, Arizona Law Review Association; Law College Association, University of Arizona College of Law and Arizona State University College of Law Board of Visitors, 1979-1988. Ted's involvement in Civic Organizations included board of directors of the Phoenix and Valley of the Sun Y.M.C.A., 1970-1984 and served as President in 1977. He served on the board of directors of the Saguaro-Grand Canyon chapter of The March of Dimes Foundation, 1968-1982 and its chairman from 1972-1973. He was the March of Dimes state chairman from 1974-1982 and a member of national council chapter volunteers, 1979-1982. Ted served on the board of directors of the Phoenix Volunteer Bureau in 1975 and was one of the founding members and organizers of the Fiesta Bowl Committee, 1979-1984. He was recognized as a life member in 1984. Ted also served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arizona Perinatal Trust in 1980. He was also an Honorary Board Member for Arizonans for Children. One of Ted's favorite activities was coaching Little League Baseball in the Hopi-Kachina league for more than 10 years. He loved having his son, Randy, play on many of his teams. This brought him much pleasure and up until his death, he was still hearing from many of his past players. Ted was a long-time member of the Valley Field Riding & Polo Club and was President from 1997 to 1999. He was also a long-time member of the Verde Vaqueros. The most important thing in life to Ted was his family. He was so proud of each and every one of them and loved them all dearly. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, of 61 years, his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and John Beuerlein, his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Shawna Warner; five grandchildren, Drew Beuerlein (wife Kayla), Alex Beuerlein, Jack, Kate and Audrey Warner and two great grandchildren, Braelyn and Sage Beuerlein. The family wishes to thank the wonderful people at Hospice of the Valley who took such loving care of Ted the past 7 months. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Valley can be made in Ted's name. A private service will take place for the family, followed by a celebration of life in the fall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019