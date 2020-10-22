1/1
Terence Anthony Cash
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terence Anthony Cash

Phoenix - October 12, 1942 ~ October 17, 2020

On Saturday, October 17, 2020 Terry weighed anchor and set sail over the last horizon to meet his higher power. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him and were touched by his light. He was born October 12, 1942 in Phoenix, AZ. Shortly after graduating high school, Terry joined the Navy and served as a Submariner during the Vietnam War. He went on to graduate with his Sigma Pi Brothers from NAU receiving a Bachelors' Degree in Business Management. His business ventures and careers varied until retiring from the Maricopa County Superior Court System in 2013. Terry had a love of the outdoors particularly; camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, and always had a special place in his heart for sailing. He was a wonderful, loving, and caring companion to his soulmate of 28 years. Terry is survived by his wife, Susan, his sons, Christopher, Spencer, and Kevin, his daughter Jennifer and his six grandchildren: Grant, Ava, Lila, Jackson, Hanna, and Nina. A private ceremony will be held at Brophy Chapel to celebrate, with love, his amazing life. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made on behalf of Terry Cash to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved