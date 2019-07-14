Services
Regency Mortuary
9850 W. Thunderbird Rd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 875-7500
More Obituaries for Terence Keliher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Keliher Obituary
Sun City - Terence Patt Keliher of Sun City, AZ passed away at his home on July 1, 2019.

Terry was born in 1934 in LaCrosse, WI and grew up in Eau Claire, WI where he attended St Patrick's HS. He joined the Army and was stationed in Germany in 1955. Terry and his wife, Joan Carol Krumenauer, moved their family to Phoenix, AZ in 1963.

Terry began his career with Caterpillar Tractor and retired from Empire Machinery as a Generator Specialist after 30 years. He was then a Generator Consultant with Banner Health System.

Terry loved the Arizona back country, including motorcycling, 4 wheeling and exploring. He was an active member of the Roadrunner Prospectors Club.

Terry was a loving husband to his wife Joan for 63 years and a wonderful Dad to his 3 children, Terese M. Doyle, Michael P. Keliher and Matthew J. Keliher. He will also be missed by 2 grand daughters, Rebecca A. Dillard and Denise M. Doyle and 6 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at The National Cemetery July 19, 2019 at 9:30 am.

Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
