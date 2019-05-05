Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ's Church of the Valley
7007 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ
Terence Michael Blizzard


Terence Michael Blizzard Obituary
Terence Michael Blizzard

Phoenix - Terence Michael Blizzard, born June 26, 1942, passed away peacefully on May 1. Terry, graduated from West High in 1960. He was employed by Arizona Electric Supply where he worked as a Sales Rep for 42 years. Terry loved sports, camping, going to Mexico, was an avid golfer, and was known amongst his closest friends as "Frog". Terry had a love for the wall in Mission Beach, and could be found frequently on Saturday nights on the top row of the turn one grandstand at Manzanita Speedway watching his favorite form of racing, sprint cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Pauline and daughter-in-law, Heidi. He is survived by his sons, Mike and Mark, daughter Michelle de la Vara (Joe), and 5 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 6th 1:00 pm at Christ's Church of the Valley, 7007 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Family Comfort Hospice 7975 N. Hayden Rd, Unit A-200, Scottsdale AZ, 85258.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
