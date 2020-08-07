Teresa Iannitelli
Phoenix - Teresa Iannitelli, 83, passed away on August 1, 2020 at her home in Phoenix. She was a devoted wife to Vincenzo Iannitelli for 60 years. She was born in the seaside community of Santo Spirito (Bari), Italy. After World War II, she immigrated to Buenos Aires, Argentina and soon after met Vincenzo who had also followed the same path to Argentina. They married in 1959. In 1979, they moved to the USA with their sons Victor and Claudio. She worked as a seamstress since she was a teenager, and during her working days in Phoenix, she was employed by I. Magnin and Saks Fifth Avenue. Teresa had amazing cooking and baking skills which she put to use as an expression of her love and affection. In recent years she became very active supporting Vincenzo with the activities offered through the Muhammad Ali Parkison Center where she made many friends, enjoyed canvas paintings and even became a member of Voces del Parkinson singing group. Survivors include her husband, Vincenzo; sons, Victor and Claudio; their spouses, Gladys and Heidi; grandchildren, Diego, Rebecca, Anna, and Joey; step-grandchildren, Mason and Kylie; sisters, Antonia and Ana; and her brother Franco. She is looking forward to reuniting in heaven with Dieguito, her third born son. Given current events, all services will be held privately and made available online. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made at www.supportbarrow.org
