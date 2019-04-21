|
Teresa Jennings (nee Ayala)
Chandler - Teresa Jennings, born Maria Teresa Marquez Ayala, age 80, passed away April 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children. She died after a valiant fight against cancer.
Teresa was born 12-1-1938 in Chandler, Arizona to Jesus Perez Ayala and Antonia Marquez Ayala. We celebrate and honor a fabulous, marvelous woman who we are so lucky to call our Mom. She is the foundation of everything that we are.
Mom married in 1956 and left Chandler, Arizona. Mom had six children from this marriage, the eldest, Carol Ann Cordell passed away at birth. Mom's five surviving children are Terri Ayala married to John E. Moore, Sharon Corson married to Steve Corson, Garry Cordell married to Dianne Cordell, Larry Cordell and Karen (Punch) Houk married to Bob Houk.
Mom has four grandchildren: Angela Webb, Mitchell Cordell, Kelli Cordell and Jack Houk. Mom was the eldest sibling and is survived by Maria Luisa Mellman, Henry Ayala, Albert Ayala, Robert Ayala, and Amelia Moodey.
Mom married Carl (CJ) Jennings in 1984. Mom will be privately interned next to CJ, who proceeded her in death. There will not be a public memorial or service as we are honoring her wishes.
The above does not begin to honor her life. She raised her children primarily by herself, at times working three jobs in order to care for her family. Mom encouraged us to obtain an education and to strive for a better life. She taught us to work hard and to give every job our very best. Mom often said to us, "We don't do shabby work."
Once her children were raised and after she retired, she dedicated her time to her art. Quilting. Mom was a master quilter, a true fiber artist. She was a long time member of local quilt guilds; the Ohio Valley Quilters Guild, the Warren County Quilters Guild and small quilt groups such as The Material Girls. She loved quilting, traveling with her friends, and building friendships around her quilting passion.
Mom has gifted us a treasure trove of quilts and wall art, each made with beauty, precision, and love. She didn't do shabby work!!! But the real treasure she left exists in our stories, our memories, our favorite foods, our family jokes, and our family traditions. She is in our hearts forever. Mom you will be missed each and every day.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Ohio Valley Quilters Guild supporting the Kids Komforts charity. ovqg.com
We love you Mom!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019