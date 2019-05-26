|
|
Teresa "Terry" Richmond-Casados
Scottsdale - Teresa Lynn Richmond-Casados, 49 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16 2019. She was born in Blytheville, AR on May 8th, 1970 to Eugene Patrick Richmond Jr. and Ida Richmond. Growing up she split time between NM and NJ. She married Alex Casados on May 1st, 1993. Teresa took great pride and love in raising her son, Alexander Christian Casados. She enjoyed reading, music, playing piano, and living life to the fullest. Teresa is survived by her son Alexander, her husband Alex, brothers Robert Nevarez, Albert Nevarez, James Richmond, Thomas Richmond, Joseph Richmond, sister Delilah Nelms, and all her beloved nephews and nieces. Her wonderful spirit and joy will be celebrated with a 10 AM service on June 1st, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to AZ Chrysalis Women's Battered Shelter or Banner Hospice in loving memory of Teresa Richmond-Casados.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019