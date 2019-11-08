|
Teresa Sanchez Garcia
Teresa Sanchez Garcia, 82 of Phoenix, Arizona went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born in Silver City, New Mexico to father, Petronilo Sanchez and mother, Antonia Lujan Sanchez. She was married to her husband for 62 years and a beloved mother of six children. She retired as co-owner of Manny's Paint and Body Shop. She loved cooking, enjoyed dancing, and watching Novelas and cowboy shows. Most importantly, she valued time spent surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Teresa was a devoted wife and mother who shared her unconditional love with her entire family. She is survived by husband, Manuel L. Garcia, children: Genia (Gilbert), Sal (Diana), Sylvia (Louie), Olga, Lori (Ernie), Irene (Scooter); grandchildren 19, great-grandchildren 27; brothers: Arturo Sanchez (Rita), Richard Sanchez (Mary); sister: Ramona Galindo. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Hope Cyrog and Fred Millan.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 6200 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix. Burial to follow at Resthaven Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Avenue, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019