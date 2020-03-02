|
|
Teresa (Teresita) Méndez Conchos went peacefully to our Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Last year, Teresita celebrated 95 years of life and was a native of Arizona. Teresita was an extraordinary child who nurtured a lifelong faith in God and her Catholic Faith and instilled these values in her six children.
Teresita was a parishioner at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Mom was a member of the Cursillo Movement, Marriage Encounter, Legion of Mary and St. Vincent de Paul. Teresita and her late husband Joe also helped in establishing and developing Our Lady of Guadalupe Rosary Group.
Teresita is survived by her: daughters, Sister Isabel, BVM and Sylvia; sons, Rick, Albert and Joe. Teresita was preceded in death by her husband, Joe and daughter, Olga.
There will be visitation hours from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5th at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel, 6500 E. Bell Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85254. A funeral Mass celebrating Teresita's life will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 6th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1101 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85028. The entombment service will follow Mass at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St. Phoenix, AZ 85008. Presiding the Mass is Father Reggie Carreon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church to help with their Religious Education programs. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Teresita.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020