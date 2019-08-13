Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1954 N. 24 th Street
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1954 N. 24 th Street
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1954 N. 24 th Street
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Tereso Arambula Obituary
Tereso Arambula

Phoenix - Tereso Arambula, 87 years, passed away at home in Phoenix, AZ on August 9, 2019. He was married to Maria, his wife of 49 years who preceded him in death in 2004. He is survived by his ten children, twenty-four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. His two greatest loves were gardening and spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. with Rosary Prayer at 10:30 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019
