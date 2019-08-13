|
Tereso Arambula
Phoenix - Tereso Arambula, 87 years, passed away at home in Phoenix, AZ on August 9, 2019. He was married to Maria, his wife of 49 years who preceded him in death in 2004. He is survived by his ten children, twenty-four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. His two greatest loves were gardening and spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. with Rosary Prayer at 10:30 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019