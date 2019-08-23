|
Teri R. Castaneda
- - Teri R. Castaneda, age 50, passed away at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born September 1, 1968 at Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Illinois to Ronald and Alveda (Pristash) Spencer. She was a 1986 graduate from United Township High School and a 2004 graduate of the University of Phoenix. She married Marc Castaneda on November 22, 2003 in Phoenix. She worked as a Classroom Operations Representative at The University of Phoenix. Teri lived life doing what she loved most, spending time with her family and friends.Teri's smile could light up a room. Teri is survived by her husband, Marc; her sons Manuel and Dylan; her mother, Alveda; her brother, Lewis (Kari) Spencer; her sisters, Tina (Lenny) Sedlock, and Chris (Denny) Henry; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, her brother, and two of her sisters. All whose lives were touched by Teri are invited to the visitation at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale from 6-8 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019. The Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale. There will be a private burial at the National Cemetery in Phoenix on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019