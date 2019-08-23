Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Scottsdale Presbyterian Church
3421 N. Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teri Castaneda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teri R. Castaneda


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teri R. Castaneda Obituary
Teri R. Castaneda

- - Teri R. Castaneda, age 50, passed away at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born September 1, 1968 at Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Illinois to Ronald and Alveda (Pristash) Spencer. She was a 1986 graduate from United Township High School and a 2004 graduate of the University of Phoenix. She married Marc Castaneda on November 22, 2003 in Phoenix. She worked as a Classroom Operations Representative at The University of Phoenix. Teri lived life doing what she loved most, spending time with her family and friends.Teri's smile could light up a room. Teri is survived by her husband, Marc; her sons Manuel and Dylan; her mother, Alveda; her brother, Lewis (Kari) Spencer; her sisters, Tina (Lenny) Sedlock, and Chris (Denny) Henry; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, her brother, and two of her sisters. All whose lives were touched by Teri are invited to the visitation at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale from 6-8 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019. The Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale. There will be a private burial at the National Cemetery in Phoenix on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now