|
|
Terrance Ray Stump
Phoenix - Terrance Ray Stump, known to family and friends as TR, took his last checkered flag on September 10th, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. Born April 30th, 1956, he was an Arizona native and graduated from Paradise Valley High School. Racing was his Passion! His early years were spent racing Open-Wheel Sprint Cars at Arizona's own Manzanita Speedway. However, he was best known for his master talent in the art of Fabrication for Off-Road, NASCAR and Truck Series, to modified street racing vehicles and motorcycles. He is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Ashley Rice and Taylor Austin, his granddaughter Braelyn Paige, two sisters, Frankee Rushing and Rebecca Stump-Love, and two brothers Gary Stump and Michael Long. A Celebration of TR's life will be held on October 19th, 2019 in the Phoenix area. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have donations made in TR's name to The Sherman House at Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019