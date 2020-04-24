|
|
Terrance Ward Hull
Phoenix - Terrance Ward Hull passed away peacefully at home with family on April 16, 2020 in Phoenix at the age of 85. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 27, 1935. He grew up with his mother, Frances Ward Hull, his stepfather, Howard Hull and stepbrother, Bing. Bing and he enjoyed many summers growing up in Lake Quivira, Kansas where they sailed, swam and played as much golf as possible. Terry attended Shawnee Mission High where he lettered in both football and basketball. It was in high school that he met the love of his life, Jane Dee Bowersock. He married his high school sweetheart in 1954. He graduated in 1957 with a B.A. in History and attained his M.D. degree in 1961 from the University of Kansas.
After finishing medical school, Terry joined the US Health Services, Bureau of Indian Affairs and moved to Chinle, Arizona on the Navajo reservation with his wife and 3 children. For 2 years, he worked as a public health doctor and his wife Jane taught elementary school. Their fourth child was born in Ganado. He loved practicing medicine on the reservation and the opportunity to be immersed in Native American culture. Their lifelong love of Arizona started in Chinle and continued throughout their life.
They moved to Phoenix where Terry completed his medical training. His internship was completed at St Luke's Hospital and his residency at Good Samaritan Hospital in Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN). He was a partner in a medical practice for 20 years and then became a founding member of the Department of OB/GYN at the Arizona Physicians Center. Dr. Terry Hull was a dedicated, competent and caring physician. He delivered thousands of babies, including the first quadruplets in Arizona in 1986. The family was continually amazed by the number of people who would share that he had delivered them, or their children. He served as President of the Phoenix OB/GYN Society and Chairman of the Department of OB/GYN at Good Samaritan. Terry's career came full circle as he spent the last two years as a doctor working with underserved populations at Mountain Park Health Center.
Terry was active in the Indian Guides which taught respect, reverence and strong family values. The relationships he and his sons made with the other members of the Maw Gwa Tribe became lifelong bonds. He also was active in Boy Scouts and was a "Delta Dad" to his two daughters when they attended NAU. He understood his civic responsibilities and participated on the Governor's Commission on Women's Health, the Rotary 100 and the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board.
When his wife, Jane Dee Hull, became Governor of Arizona in 1997, he became "Arizona's 1st First Man" and quickly focused all his energies on supporting his wife at home and in her work to make Arizona a better place.
He and his wife loved sailing and shared ownership of two boats, the Prelude and the Interlude. They spent many peaceful and enjoyable hours on the water with friends and family. They spent 43 years enjoying their summer home in Pinetop, Arizona. Terry's favorite place in the world was sitting on the deck, feeling the coolness, watching the wildlife (including their dogs) and enjoying family and friends. Jane and Terry belonged to St. Mary's of the Angels Catholic Community in Pinetop where they enjoyed sermons and classes from Father Dan.
Although accomplished professionally, in essence, Terry was a simple, humble man grounded in values learned early in life. In the last few years, he collected his favorite sayings entitled "Truths of Life by Terry" which provided insight into his wit and personality. He would handwrite them on a piece of paper, laminate them and distribute to every family member. Family favorites are: "Done is better than perfect"; "You don't learn a whole lot more the second time the mule kicks you"; "In the long run, few will remember how you handle prosperity, many will remember how you handle adversity."
Terry's love for Arizona was only exceeded by his love for his wife of 66 years, his children, and his grandchildren who affectionately call him 'Grandaddio'.
Dr. Terry W. Hull is survived by his children; Jeanette Polvani (Ray), Robin Peterson (Dave), Jeffrey Hull (Susan) and Michael Hull (Elena), eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services have not been finalized at this time, information will be communicated at a later date.
You can make a donation in memory of Dr. Terry Hull and Former Governor Jane Hull to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020