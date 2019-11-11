|
Terrell "Terry" L. Carlson
Scottsdale - Terrell "Terry" L. Carlson of Scottsdale Arizona, 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Terry was born in Princeton, IL and raised on a farm. He is preceded in death by his twin daughters, Collette and Colleen, and his parents Dorothy and Lester Carlson. Terry is survived by his wife Eileen Carlson; his children Kelly, Tracy (Lori), Kevin (Kathryn); his sister Sharon Meisenheimer (Lester) and 10 beloved grandchildren. Terry attended and graduated from Bureau Township High School and Western Illinois University (where he was quite the basketball star). Terry completed his master's degree at Missouri S&T University of Science and Technology. He worked in the I.T. industry including two years for General Motors in Austria. Terry was successful in his career and loved his work. Terry's hobbies included: woodworking, photography, off-road riding in the White Mountains and motorcycle trips (including rides for various charities). In retirement years, Terry had the most pleasure watching the grandchildren play sports, "kicking back" at the cabin in Pinetop with friends (while listening to Willie Nelson). Family gatherings and trips will be remembered with joy by his family.
~ Rest in Peace ~
For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we shall certainly be united with him in a resurrection like his." - Romans 6:5
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019