Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Lee Albright


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrence Lee Albright Obituary
Terrence Lee Albright

Terrence Lee Albright, 62, Phoenix, died Oct. 10, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Terry was born in Belen, NM on May 25, 1957. Terry was an excellent athlete, playing every sport at St. Mary's HS. He attended Phx. College. He worked as a ground supervisor at several golf courses in the valley. His passion was riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his father Frank Albright, sisters Anita (Darrell), Peggy (Dan) and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Rosemary and sister Barbara. Graveside services will be held at Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Nov. 23 at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -