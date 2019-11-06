|
|
Terrence Lee Albright
Terrence Lee Albright, 62, Phoenix, died Oct. 10, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Terry was born in Belen, NM on May 25, 1957. Terry was an excellent athlete, playing every sport at St. Mary's HS. He attended Phx. College. He worked as a ground supervisor at several golf courses in the valley. His passion was riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his father Frank Albright, sisters Anita (Darrell), Peggy (Dan) and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Rosemary and sister Barbara. Graveside services will be held at Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Nov. 23 at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019