Scottsdale - Terrence Michael "Terry" Zajac, aged 71, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Terry was born on March 6, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Alice (Vance) Zajac. A brilliant teacher, accomplished author, and respected subject matter expert, Terry created a distinguished career in real estate education that spanned over three decades. He was the recipient of numerous awards and held high-ranking positions with the Lincoln Graduate Center, The Appraisal Foundation, the Arizona Board of Appraisal, the Arizona Department of Real Estate, and Promissor/Pearson. His philanthropic efforts were wide-reaching, including involvement with Junior Achievement, United Blood Services, and the Boy Scouts of America; he also served on the Board of Directors for both Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services and Scottsdale Leadership. A loving husband, devoted father, and loyal friend, Terry was equally known for his generosity and his devious sense of humor. The exacting precision he dedicated to his collecting hobbies was only outmatched by his brilliance, and the lessons that he taught in both word and deed have impacted the lives of hundreds of students and peers alike. Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Rachael (Zajac) Milburn and his parents, and is survived by his wife, Ronna; son, Michel; and daughter, Karin. Services and interment were held at St. Francis Cemetery at 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019