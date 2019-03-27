Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Zajac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Michael "Terry" Zajac


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terrence Michael "Terry" Zajac Obituary
Terrence Michael "Terry" Zajac

Scottsdale - Terrence Michael "Terry" Zajac, aged 71, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Terry was born on March 6, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Alice (Vance) Zajac. A brilliant teacher, accomplished author, and respected subject matter expert, Terry created a distinguished career in real estate education that spanned over three decades. He was the recipient of numerous awards and held high-ranking positions with the Lincoln Graduate Center, The Appraisal Foundation, the Arizona Board of Appraisal, the Arizona Department of Real Estate, and Promissor/Pearson. His philanthropic efforts were wide-reaching, including involvement with Junior Achievement, United Blood Services, and the Boy Scouts of America; he also served on the Board of Directors for both Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services and Scottsdale Leadership. A loving husband, devoted father, and loyal friend, Terry was equally known for his generosity and his devious sense of humor. The exacting precision he dedicated to his collecting hobbies was only outmatched by his brilliance, and the lessons that he taught in both word and deed have impacted the lives of hundreds of students and peers alike. Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Rachael (Zajac) Milburn and his parents, and is survived by his wife, Ronna; son, Michel; and daughter, Karin. Services and interment were held at St. Francis Cemetery at 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.