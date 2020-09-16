Terrence Sorensen



Terrence (Terry) Sorensen passed away September 2,2020 in Colorado He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his son Chris and Deborah Sorensen and their daughters Brittany and Crystal and also his step daughter Elisa Lewis and her husband Winston. His sister Jeanine and Richard Scott and brother Loren and Judy Sorensen of Iowa. He is preceded in death by his wife Jane Sorensen









