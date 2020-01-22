|
Terrence Thomas Duquette
Scottsdale - Terrence Thomas Duquette age 83, affectionately known as "T-Bird Terry", passed on surrounded by his immediate family in Scottsdale on 19 January 2020. Terry is survived by his wife of 59 years Effie, and two sons Terry and Thomas. Terry was born on 26 September 1936, in Rochester NH. He was raised with his brother Jerry and sister Mary in a Catholic Orphanage, and then by his Grandmother. Terry joined the Army at age 17 to start his grand adventure. Serving tours in Greenland, Korea, Vietnam, Germany and numerous stateside locations. He retired as a Master Sergeant (E8) on 31 October 1973. He retired a second time from Xerox Corporation on 31 January 1987. Terry was passionate about all things in life, but adored his family, cars, traveling and gadgets the most. He was everyone's best friend, surrogate father and grandfather to many, loyal and selfless, sharing freely his friendship, zest and passions with all who knew him. A celebration of a life well lived will be held on: 29 January 2020, 1100 am at: Messinger Indian School Mortuary 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, (480) 946-9521.
Flowers are appreciated, or send a donation in his name to any Heart Fund of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020