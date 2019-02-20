|
|
Terri Magee
Phoenix - Terri Karen (nee Horn) Magee, aged 65, died peacefully in Scottsdale, Arizona, on the afternoon of February 6, 2019 in the arms of her devoted husband and surrounded by beloved friends. Born October 26, 1953 in Queens, New York, to Fred and Esther (nee Tiger) Horn, she was the younger of the family's 2 children. Terri began her role as a lifelong cheerleader at the Syosset High School football games and continued her studies at the State University of New York at Oswego commencing in a career with the pharmaceutical industry. Work took Terri to Chicago, Illinois, where she met George Magee, her husband of nearly 24 years. Married on March 23, 1995, the Magees' adventures in Arizona began in Goodyear, then Scottsdale and most recently Phoenix. As a sought-after leader in her field, Terri traveled extensively during her career that culminated as the Director of Quality Systems for Pinnacle Transplant Technologies at her retirement in August 2016. It was in exploring America and visiting family with her beloved George, however, that gave Terri the most fulfillment. Preferring the open road to see all that lay out in front of them from their intrepid RV, Terri and George swam, hiked and marveled at any and all points that piqued curiosity and amusement. At the end of the trail, a beautiful garden, a large circle of friends and adoring pets awaited each return. As helpmates to each other, firstly, George and Terri have been the example to others that wanted what they had: courage, strength, hope and love. It has been their gift of encouragement to friends and strangers alike that has defined their life together.
In addition to her husband, Terri is survived by her brother Stuart (Esther) Horn; nephews Benjamin (Laura) Horn and Nathan Horn; George's brother Dennis (Lorraine) Magee and his sister Cathy Rosetti as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Terri was laid to rest following a graveside service at Mount Sinai Cemetery, 24210 N 68th St., Phoenix, AZ, on Sunday February 10, 2019. Her beautiful life will be celebrated on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:30-5:00 pm at Temple Beth Tefillah, 6529 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
If wanting to make a donation in her memory, it is suggested that a gift to Maggie's Place (maggiesplace.org) or Halo Animal Rescue (halorescue.org) would honor Terri's spirit. Above all else, Terri would want us to share with each other that same light that she bestowed by her mere presence.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019