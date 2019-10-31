Resources
Phoenix - Terri Wolkove (Brown), 65, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on October 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with myelofibrosis. Terri was the cherished wife of Jeff Wolkove for more than 43 years, beloved mother of Robyn Leigh Hazeltine (J.J.) and Mark Philip Wolkove; loving sister of Maureen Borses (Andrew) and the late Barbara Brown, loving Bubbie of Jayson, Mikayla and Aliyah, daughter of the late Eddie and Ethel Brown, daughter-in-law of Peter and the late Rose Wolkove, sister-in-law of Terry & Gerald Trager and Cyndy Churgin. Terri will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts, cousins, co-workers and friends, and the many students whose lives she touched during her 25-year career as a special education teacher. Funeral services were held in Chandler, Arizona on October 24. Donations in Terri's name to http://raisingspecialkids.org/ will be greatly appreciated. Many thanks to the Mayo Clinic Hospital 4-East nursing staff.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
