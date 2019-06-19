Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Camelback Bible Church
3900 East Stanford
Paradise Valley, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Schulz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry H. Schulz


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry H. Schulz Obituary
Terry H. Schulz

Phoenix - Terry H. Schulz, loving husband, father, and friend passed peacefully into heaven surrounded by his family and dear friends on June 12, 2019. Terry was born on November 4, 1944 in Pensacola FL and his family moved to Phoenix when he was 5. He graduated from Phoenix College and Los Angeles City College with a degree in dental technology. After graduation he moved back to Phoenix where he owned and operated a successful dental lab for 33 years. Terry was a skilled craftsman in all things to do with building and mechanics and could create and repair almost anything. After closing the dental lab he built custom homes and in his later years worked doing remodels and repairs. Terry was a member of Bethany Bible Church for over 20 years and served as an elder on the church board. He was actively involved in the High School program teaching Sunday School and driving busloads of kids to church sponsored camps in Northern Arizona, California and ski trips to Colorado. When the church began a building program for a new sanctuary and classrooms Terry served as construction manager working closely with the architect and general manager. He was very generous with his time and was available to friends and neighbors helping to solve any repair problems. In recent years he attended Camelback Bible Church. He was a member of Paradise Valley Lion's Club and served as secretary. Terry met the love of his life when he was 18, married 5 years later and celebrated 50 years together in August 2018. He loved the Lord and was a devoted husband and father. He coached soccer for his two sons, built a huge skateboard ramp in the backyard and was always their biggest fan and supportive of whatever his sons were interested in. He planned amazing family vacations including annual winterski/snowboarding trips to Colorado, San Diego in the summer and trips to Hawaii and Europe. Terry always had a wonderful sense of fun and adventure and will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, sons Todd and Ehren, brother Steve (Debbie) McKinney TX, sister Tracy Rinnert (Ed) St. Augustine FL, nephews Nathan and Bret Rinnert and nieces Stephanie Garcia and Sarah Young. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Camelback Bible Church. 3900 East Stanford, Paradise Valley. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Hospice of the Valley or to Paradise Valley Lion's Club.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.