Terry H. Schulz
Phoenix - Terry H. Schulz, loving husband, father, and friend passed peacefully into heaven surrounded by his family and dear friends on June 12, 2019. Terry was born on November 4, 1944 in Pensacola FL and his family moved to Phoenix when he was 5. He graduated from Phoenix College and Los Angeles City College with a degree in dental technology. After graduation he moved back to Phoenix where he owned and operated a successful dental lab for 33 years. Terry was a skilled craftsman in all things to do with building and mechanics and could create and repair almost anything. After closing the dental lab he built custom homes and in his later years worked doing remodels and repairs. Terry was a member of Bethany Bible Church for over 20 years and served as an elder on the church board. He was actively involved in the High School program teaching Sunday School and driving busloads of kids to church sponsored camps in Northern Arizona, California and ski trips to Colorado. When the church began a building program for a new sanctuary and classrooms Terry served as construction manager working closely with the architect and general manager. He was very generous with his time and was available to friends and neighbors helping to solve any repair problems. In recent years he attended Camelback Bible Church. He was a member of Paradise Valley Lion's Club and served as secretary. Terry met the love of his life when he was 18, married 5 years later and celebrated 50 years together in August 2018. He loved the Lord and was a devoted husband and father. He coached soccer for his two sons, built a huge skateboard ramp in the backyard and was always their biggest fan and supportive of whatever his sons were interested in. He planned amazing family vacations including annual winterski/snowboarding trips to Colorado, San Diego in the summer and trips to Hawaii and Europe. Terry always had a wonderful sense of fun and adventure and will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, sons Todd and Ehren, brother Steve (Debbie) McKinney TX, sister Tracy Rinnert (Ed) St. Augustine FL, nephews Nathan and Bret Rinnert and nieces Stephanie Garcia and Sarah Young. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Camelback Bible Church. 3900 East Stanford, Paradise Valley. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Hospice of the Valley or to Paradise Valley Lion's Club.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019