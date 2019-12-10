|
|
Terry Joe Johnson
Phoenix, AZ - Terry Joe Johnson, 51, peacefully passed away on December 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, his children Daniel, Amanda, Mikal, Tamma and his many grandchildren. Terry is also survived by his parents LaVerne and Karen Johnson, his sister Tammy Wilson and brothers Travis Johnson and TJ Boyd. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13th at 11:30 AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria. Graveside Service with military honors will follow at 1:30 PM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix. A Celebration of Life will also be held on Sunday, December 15th from 2-5PM at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 3600 W. Rose Garden Ln. Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019