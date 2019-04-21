|
Terry Johnson
- - Family, friends and colleagues mourn the loss of Terry Johnson. Following a brief fight with cancer, he entered eternal life on April 12, 2019. Terry's love for his children and grandchildren was endless. He especially enjoyed spending Thursdays with his golf cronies and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. He had a quick wit and a trove of treasured remarks. He will be deeply missed. Terry was born in Eau Claire, WI. In childhood he did odd jobs at his father's golf course at Lake Hallie and learned golf at a very young age. The family moved to Arizona when he was ten. Spending summers in Wisconsin, he golfed from the time the dew was off the grass until twilight made it impossible to see the holes. Golf became his sport and his career. As a PGA professional, he participated in many golf tournaments. He achieved 11 holes in one. Grateful golf students benefited from his patient and skillful teaching, including those in junior golf classes. He had a special place in his heart for his student Alexander Nedry. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Story of Paloma Community Church of Mesa AZ and its dedication to students involved in all sports. Terry helped to plan and manage numerous charity golf tournaments including the Mesa Buckhorn Elks Lodge and Chandler's About Care nonprofit, of which he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was instrumental in establishing a golf tournament in memory of Harvey Kuenn, manager of the Milwaukee Brewers who wintered at Mesa's Fountain of the Sun Resort. Terry was the original head pro at Fountain of the Sun. Eventually, the tournament was moved and still is held in Milwaukee annually. Survivors include his daughters Melinda McCarter (Joseph) of Prescott and Suzanne Strain of Abilene TX; grandchildren Amy Hill (Jacob) of Wickenburg; Justin McCarter and Carly McCarter of Prescott; and Kaitlyn Strain of Abilene; great-grandchildren Colby and Colton Hill and Trever McCarter; his sister Lynn Churchill (Howard) of Richmond, VA, nephews Howard II, Karl and Raymond Churchill. He had close relationships with his cousin Pam Hense-Valdez (Robert) of Odessa FL; friend and former wife Jodi Wendt of Rock Hill, SC; and special friend Dianne Polacheck of Mesa. He is predeceased by his parents Karl and Irene Johnson, his former wife Sherry Kiefer, his wife Charlotte Long Johnson and his great-granddaughter Brooklyn McCarter. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27 at 2:00pm at Paloma Community Church, 3215 S Sossaman Rd, Mesa AZ 85212 where Terry was a member of the Board of Directors. Terry's favorite meal will be provided immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Paloma Community Church in Terry's name to support the youth sports complex. Donations can be sent to the church address listed above. More can be learned about the project and the upcoming golf tournament which Terry chaired at www.golfpaloma.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019