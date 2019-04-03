|
|
Terry L. Ullery
Phoenix - On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Terry L. Ullery, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 71 of cancer at the Ryan House Hospice in Phoenix, AZ.
Terry was born on November 18, 1947 in Clintonville, WI to Dick and Reva Ullery (Hymer). He joined the Navy in 1964 and served on the USS Kankakee during the Vietnam War until his discharge in 1968. On November 3, 1972, he married RuthAnn Guerin. Together they have two sons, Shawn and Chris.
Terry developed many hobbies after his retirement. He loved to collect and find rocks with special minerals he could cut and polish to create beautiful jewelry. He was a scuba diver, traveler and coin collector. He was a gun enthusiast that loved to teach and shoot with his grandson.
Terry was known for his passion in supporting the men and women of the Armed Forces as well as local law enforcement. He was a member of the local POW/MIA/KIA Honor Guard who participated in multiple ceremonies and funerals honoring our fallen heroes. He was the Chairman of his neighborhood watch and known for his volunteerism, compassion and willingness to help whenever needed.
Terry was preceded in death by his son Shawn, his father, Dick, and his mother, Reva. He is survived by his wife RuthAnn, his son Chris, his daughter-in-law Kumi, and two grandchildren Emi and Nicholas, and his sisters Lynda (Doug), Rosita (Butch) and Gloria, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private service will be held at the National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the POW/MIA/KIA Honor Guard care of American Legion Post 1, 364 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85007.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019