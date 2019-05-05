Terry Lee Pettigrew, age 65 of Tonopah, AZ went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 18, 1953 in Phoenix, AZ to Ruemella "Ricky" and Manuel Pettigrew, Sr.



Terry graduated from Glendale High School in 1971. He then went on to attend the University of Arizona, Tucson where he received his Bachelor of Science in Agronomy and Plant Genetics/Horticulture, graduating with a B+ average in 1974.



Terry was a part of several organizations. He was most proud of his work with the Phoenix JC "Rodeos of Rodeos" where he was named the General Chairman and Rodeo Boss in 1994. He was also a member of the Phoenix JC Comancheros for several years.



Terry loved to ride horses, camp, hunt, and especially hang out with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Moody Pettigrew; daughter, Jennifer Pettigrew; grandson, Langston Lee; brother, Manuel R. Pettigrew, Jr.; sisters, Sherry Radcliffe (Roger), Tammy Blanchard (Steven), nieces and nephews, Cassandra Johnson, Jesse Pettigrew, Amanda Lorenz, and Taylor Blanchard; stepchildren, Michele Huckabee (David), LaBrette Winburne (Timmy), Daniel Hamilton (Lory), Levi Hamilton (Candice); step-grandchildren, Jarren, Jordana, Hunter, Nichole, Kelsey, Lacy, Kyla, Jayden, Tanner, Timra, Seth, Quentin, Whip, Tucker; and step-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brynly, Chayton, JoJo, Stetson, Emma, and Damien.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruemella "Ricky" and Manuel Pettigrew, Sr.; his nephews Jason Pettigrew, and Jonathan Blanchard; step-grandchild, Justin Waugh; and step great-grandchild, Oakley Waugh.



A visitation will be held from 5 - 9 pm, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Thompson Funeral, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. The funeral service will be held at 9:00 am, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church of Avondale, 1001 N. Central Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323. Burial will take place at 11:00 am at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 7844 N 61st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019