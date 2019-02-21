Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Terry Burruel
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Resthaven Park Cemetery
Terry Lopez Burruel

Glendale - Terry Lopez Burruel, 90 of Glendale, AZ., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born in Miami, AZ on October 15, 1928. She leaves behind 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and many extended family and dear friends. Terry will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 8:30am and Rosary at 9:30am located at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am located at St. Charles Borromeo and Graveside service; Resthaven Park Cemetery at 12:30pm, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Gus Burruel. For more information or to leave a special tribute to Terry and her family please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 21, 2019
