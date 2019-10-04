Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Gallant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Robert Gallant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Robert Gallant Obituary
Terry Robert Gallant

Phoeinx - Terry Robert Gallant, age 75, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Born in Ticonderoga, New York, where he worked as a Millwright before moving to Colorado. He joined the Glenwood Springs Police Department attaining the rank of Sergeant before retiring to Arizona. Terry was an avid NASCAR fan and also enjoyed scuba diving.

Terry is survived by his wife, Adrienne; son, Daniel (Katherine); daughter, Eden (Lisa); two grandchildren, Eli and Sadie; and two brothers, Michael and Kevin. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/dba The Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008. (Federal Tax ID #86-0174843)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shadow Mountain Mortuary
Download Now