Tess Dellisanti
Phoenix - Tess Dellisanti, born Teresa Karen Scribner, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at 6:40 AM. She was surrounded by her loving husband and three children, and she left with the sunrise. Tess was born in Fort Bragg, CA on March 1,1958, and moved to Casa Grande in 1962. She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, and exceptional friend to all she came to know. She is preceded in death by her mother, Alsie Scribner.
She is survived by Michael, her husband of 34 years, her father, Ronald Ozelle Scribner; brothers Ronnie Scribner and Tommy Scribner; daughters Katie and Kara Dellisanti; and son Cole Dellisanti. She was everybody's mother, sister, comfort, confidant, and friend. She is remembered by her laugh, her warmth, and the care with which she cooked for her family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at Shadow Rock United Church of Christ, 12861 N. 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029 on October 12, 2019. The celebration will begin at 1:00 PM with a reception immediately after the service on the same campus. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations be made to which funds leukemia treatment research.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Oct. 2, 2019