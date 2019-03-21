Tessie Renshaw



Glendale - Tessie Renshaw, age 92, passed away March 3, 2019. She was born in Douglas AZ on November 9, 1926. Tessie was born to Stavros and Angeliki Tsaguris, the sixth of seven children. When she was three the family moved to Nogales AZ, where her father opened up a business. After losing his business in 1931 during the Great Depression, Stavros moved the family to Tucson in 1932 where he found work as a theatre projectionist and where the seventh child was born. Tessie attended the University of Arizona and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She married her beloved husband William Jap Renshaw from Phoenix, and a fellow native Arizonan, on February 19, 1956 after a two-year-long courtship. Phoenix became her home. Tessie was very much involved in her children's school activities. Whether it was PTA, PTO, Girl Scouting (as a Leader and Neighborhood Chairman), homeroom activities or wherever she was called upon, she volunteered, and she loved all of it. Tessie became a Gold Star widow in 1993, her husband William Jap having succumbed to his WWII wounds received as a Marine fighting on Iwo Jima. She has left behind her daughters Nena Williams (Doug), DeDe Wyatt (Gregg), granddaughters Holly Finch (Jon), and Tess Wyatt, great grandson Arthur, step-grandchildren David and Vinnie Giannantonio and beloved nieces and nephews. Tessie departed this world to be reunited with her once-in-a-lifetime love Jap, and with her mother and father and six siblings…sisters Dimitra and Katherine, and brothers Chris, Tony, John and George. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E Maryland Phoenix, AZ, 85016, Arizona Boston Terrier Rescue (azbtrescue.org) or HALO Animal Rescue (halorescue.org). Mom…we miss you terribly but we know you will be watching over us and someday we will be together again. Funeral Services were held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E Maryland Phoenix, AZ at 10:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019. Interment followed at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Road Phoenix, AZ. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 21, 2019