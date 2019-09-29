Resources
Thaddeus Granger Kaemmer


1942 - 2019
Thaddeus Granger Kaemmer Obituary
Thaddeus Granger Kaemmer

Phoenix - Born in Chicago, IL 1942. Passed away on July 31, 2019 in V.A. Phoenix Hospice. Survived by three younger siblings, sisters Terrie and Mary, and a brother Paul. Also, a loving wife Marilyn of 50 years. Ted was a loving husband and an accomplished musician of 30+ years. He sang lead vocals and lead guitar. Ted was also in the Navy for 6 years in the 1960s as a radar operator. In the 70s, he held a B-I contractor's license and did drafting of single-family homes. Ted was also an educator. No services held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019
