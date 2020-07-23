1/1
Thaddeus Marek
1941 - 2020
Thaddeus (Ted) Frank Marek Jr, age 78, passed away on July 4th, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in North Scottsdale. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 9th, 1941, the son of Frank and Margaret Marek.

Ted spent a lot of his youth growing up in a small mining town in Pennsylvania visiting his grandparents. He always talked about his fond memories there with his sister Judy. Upon graduating 8th grade, he went to work as a book binder, selling ice cream and eventually becoming a butcher at the age of 16.

After having his first child at the age of 16, and 5 by the age of 24, he went into a long and prosperous real estate career. Moving to Phoenix in 1975 and continuing in real estate, Ted also sold cars and owned several night clubs throughout his life. He loved to travel, especially golf trips with his buddies. Ted ended up having 10 children.

He leaves behind his wife Lora; sister's Judy, Dolly, Debbi, brother Frank; children Teddy, Susie, Cathy, John, Barb, Terri, Lorrie, Mark, Matt and their spouses; numerous step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins and great friends. Ted was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margaret; wives Roberta and Beverly and daughter Patty.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Services by Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center (623) 362-3255 www.heritagefuneralchapels.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
