|
|
Thata Maxine Bloom
Phoenix - Thata Maxine Bloom 91, passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1927, in Clymer, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high school, Maxine began working for General Electric. It was in Erie that Maxine met her husband to be, Carl Lauer Bloom. They married on August 9, 1946. After moving to Phoenix, Maxine worked at Honeywell until her retirement in 1982, after which she moved to Mesa. After Carl's passing, she lived with her son Jem and her daughter-in-law Cyndi. A beautiful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, she is survived by Jem and Cyndi, granddaughter Kayleigh, great-grandson Reuben, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her good nature, her humor, and especially her deep and unswerving faith are her legacy to all who knew her. She will be buried with her husband Carl in the Veteran's National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Service to be arranged through Messenger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019