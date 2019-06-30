|
|
Thayer E. Merrill
Scottsdale - Thayer E. Merrill, 92, passed away on June 13, 2019.
Thayer was born July 2, 1926 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Marjorie Woodruff Hatch and Conant H. Hatch. After his parent's divorce, Thayer's mother married Richard M. Merrill whose name he took at age 18.
Thayer attended St. Joseph High School but transferred to St. John's Northwest Military Academy in Wisconsin to train to be a pilot and complete his high school education. He entered the U.S. Air Force upon graduating from St. John's in 1944. As the war was winding down, he spent his time in the military training pilots and coaching football.
After being honorably discharged, he traveled extensively in the United States and Europe. He attended de Pauw University in Greencastle, WI where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He graduated in 1952 with a degree in American History.
After graduation, Thayer returned to Michigan where he began his career with the Whirlpool Corporation, headquartered in Benton Harbor. Thayer was transferred to Los Angeles where he met Anne E. Kinney. It was love at first sight and they were married in Los Angeles in 1955. They had four children and remained married until Anne's death in 2014.
He rose quickly at Whirlpool to become regional marketing director. He worked for the company until 1967, then took a marketing position with Philco Ford in Philadelphia.
In 1969 Thayer and family moved to Phoenix where he founded Thayer Corporation, a material handling equipment company. The company grew rapidly, eventually having locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque and Las Vegas and employing over 60 people. In the 1980s he became the manager of the Carefree office of Russ Lyon Realty where he remained until his retirement at the age of 72.
Thayer was know for his kind, calm nature. He was a generous and fair man. He left the world a better place than he found it.
Thayer is survived by three of his children: Richard J., David T. and Susan E. Merrill, his four grandchildren: Natalie, Nina and Hallie Merrill, and Alex Brown, two great-grandchildren Kayleigh and Olivia Brown. Thayer was predeceased by his wife Anne and daughter Wendy.
A service for Thayer will be held at Trinity Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt, Phoenix, AZ 85003 on July 2, 2019 at 6 pm. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at www.diabetes.org/donate/
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019