Theda Joyce Labinski
1937 - 2020
Theda Joyce Labinski

It is with great sadness to announce Theda Joyce Labinski passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in her Chandler home surrounded by loved ones. Joyce was born May 29, 1937 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Callie and Margaret Conant. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Novelle Havis and her husband Richard Labinski.

Joyce was the loving mother of three; Laura McDanel, Steven Yocum and Gary Yocum, four grandchildren; Erik Hawkins, Kevin Hawkins, Catrina Hawkins Palmer, Tara Hawkins, and five great grandchildren, Aiden, Ashton, Clara, Hazel and Ocean.

Joyce spent thirty years working in accounting for the cities of Phoenix, Show Low and Chandler. In retirement she enjoyed traveling, shopping, baking and everything sports, especially her Dallas Cowboys. She loved the Christmas holiday turning her home into a veritable Christmas wonderland. We miss her so much and invite you to join us in a celebration of her life. We will offer an open house at her home on July 25, 2020 between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 01:00 PM
at her home
