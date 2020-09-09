Thelma Ilene Braafhart
Thelma Ilene Braafhart peacefully passed away at the age of 93 on September 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was born on March 26, 1927, in Knoxville, Iowa. Thelma worked as a medical secretary as well as a school secretary during her working years. She loved dancing, playing the saxophone, sewing, and traveling in the motorhome. She was most proud of her family and cherished the time raising her two daughters and caring for many of her grandchildren. Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Casper. She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Ann Norris (Braafhart), Terri Ann Caves (Braafhart), 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her entire obituary and service information may be viewed at: www.mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/obituaries