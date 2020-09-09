1/1
Thelma Ilene Braafhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Ilene Braafhart

Thelma Ilene Braafhart peacefully passed away at the age of 93 on September 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was born on March 26, 1927, in Knoxville, Iowa. Thelma worked as a medical secretary as well as a school secretary during her working years. She loved dancing, playing the saxophone, sewing, and traveling in the motorhome. She was most proud of her family and cherished the time raising her two daughters and caring for many of her grandchildren. Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Casper. She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Ann Norris (Braafhart), Terri Ann Caves (Braafhart), 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her entire obituary and service information may be viewed at: www.mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/obituaries




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved