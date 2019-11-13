Services
Thelma Lucille Moyle

Thelma Lucille Moyle Obituary
Thelma Lucille Moyle

Phoenix - Thelma Lucille Moyle (Jenkinson) was reunited with her beloved husband Bob in Heaven on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She is survived by her older sister, Barbara Ambercrombie; her brother, Donald Jenkinson; her sister in law, Marti Wright; her four children, Cheryl Gregerson, Robert Moyle IV, Darryl Moyle, and Webster Moyle; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Moyle III; her brother, Thomas Jenkinson; and her grandson, Jacob Pasini.

She was a devoted member of One Church Scottsdale and shined God's love wherever she went. She would share Jesus with everyone and shined his light of love with her smile and a hug no matter where you were in your life. She will be missed by many. We are having a small family burial on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thelma's honor can be made to the Hospice of the Valley, who gave such loving care to both of our parents'. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
